Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

