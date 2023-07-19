Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,522 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.67. 1,148,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,097. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.65 and its 200-day moving average is $247.02.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.