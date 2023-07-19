Compass Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $51,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.75. 207,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $124.54.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

