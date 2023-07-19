Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 3.7 %

About Connect Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,327. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

