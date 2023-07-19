Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.42

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.42 and last traded at $117.99, with a volume of 101235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Copa Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Copa by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Copa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $280,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

