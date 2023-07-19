CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Up 33.2% in June

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on CoreCard in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCard stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 21,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,208. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 891.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreCard in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 420,220.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in CoreCard by 175.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

