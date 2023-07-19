Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.50. The stock had a trading volume of 438,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.