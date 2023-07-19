Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

NYSE O opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

