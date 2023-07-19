Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $293.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.74. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.92.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

