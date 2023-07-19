CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Up 34.7% in June

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 66,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

CPSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

