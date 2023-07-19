CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 23,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,779. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

