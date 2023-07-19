Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -21.94%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 587,714 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 6,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,471.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 9,133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,395,827.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,617,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $5,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

