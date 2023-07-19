Critical Survey: Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) versus Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Naturgy Energy Group and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Naturgy Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Naturgy Energy Group pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Naturgy Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A $0.31 19.10 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.68 $159.32 million $1.44 32.32

This table compares Naturgy Energy Group and Brookfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Naturgy Energy Group. Naturgy Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Naturgy Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Naturgy Energy Group and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naturgy Energy Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Naturgy Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Naturgy Energy Group is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Naturgy Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services. It serves in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, the rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gas Natural SDG, S.A. and changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. in June 2018. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. was incorporated in 1843 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.