Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS CYVF traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. Crystal Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $74.00.
About Crystal Valley Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crystal Valley Financial
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.