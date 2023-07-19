Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS CYVF traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. Crystal Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

