Csenge Advisory Group Sells 384 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 464,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $312.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $316.24. The firm has a market cap of $799.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

