Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 422,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CW traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $187.68. 167,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $133.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

