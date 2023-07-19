CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1,239.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $74.04. 1,936,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

