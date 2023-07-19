Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.53

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 318032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

