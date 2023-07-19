David R. King Sells 50,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,677,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Flywire Stock Down 3.0 %

FLYW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 1,155,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.70 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $33.66.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth $382,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth $471,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

