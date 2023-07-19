Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

