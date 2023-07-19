Davis R M Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Adobe by 44.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 30.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $532.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $535.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

