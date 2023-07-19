Davis R M Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average of $237.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

