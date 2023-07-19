Davis R M Inc. Sells 244 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $143.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.