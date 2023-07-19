Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 25,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

DAL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 9,019,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,003,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

