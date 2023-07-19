Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHIL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.20. 8,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,772. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. The company has a market cap of $538.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

