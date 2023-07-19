Dillon & Associates Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,355,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

