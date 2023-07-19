Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,918. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

