Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.12

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.12 and traded as low as C$6.66. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 236,370 shares traded.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.38 million, a PE ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.86%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

