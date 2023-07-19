Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,845.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
DPZUF remained flat at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $35.21.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
