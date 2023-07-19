Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,845.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

DPZUF remained flat at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $35.21.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

