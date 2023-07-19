Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,984. Eaton has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81.

Eaton last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

