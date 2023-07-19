Edgio (EGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2022 quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Edgio Trading Up 1.6 %

EGIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 925,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,696. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $182.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgio by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 124,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgio by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,903,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 495,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edgio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,172,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

