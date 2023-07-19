EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.46

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.46 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.39). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.41), with a volume of 64,049 shares trading hands.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

