Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS.
Elevance Health Trading Up 5.5 %
ELV traded up $24.37 on Wednesday, hitting $468.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,574. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $190,648,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
