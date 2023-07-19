Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $25.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.87. 926,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

