Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $25.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.87. 926,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
