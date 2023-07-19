ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.55 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $523.20 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,017.39 or 1.00048360 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04238493 USD and is up 19.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,368.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

