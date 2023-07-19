Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
ESBA stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.49.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
