Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

ESBA stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

