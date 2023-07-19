Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFXT remained flat at $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $958.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

