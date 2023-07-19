Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $3.00. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 29,985 shares.

Energy Services of America Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 213,050 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 422,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

