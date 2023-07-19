Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $3.00. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 29,985 shares.
Energy Services of America Stock Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.
Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Services of America
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.