Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.13. 811,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

