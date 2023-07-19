Enviri (NYSE:HSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviri from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Enviri has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Enviri ( NYSE:HSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Enviri by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enviri by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Enviri by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

