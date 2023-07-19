Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85-7.10 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.21. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.50.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

