Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax updated its Q3 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.85-7.10 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,004. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Institutional Trading of Equifax

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 19.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Equifax by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.50.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.