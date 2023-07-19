Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$7.10 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 0.1 %

Equifax stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.49. 827,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.21. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

