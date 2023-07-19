Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 19th (AMH, BMI, DRD, FDX, FULT, HSIC, PDM, PZZA, RYN, SCS)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 19th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

