Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 19th (AMH, BMI, DRD, FDX, FULT, HSIC, PDM, PZZA, RYN, SCS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 19th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

