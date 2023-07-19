Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.79 or 0.00062764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $123.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00307683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00810529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00559260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00128045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,071,838 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

