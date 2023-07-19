Euler Self Reported Market Cap Tops $44.67 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $44.67 million and approximately $711,758.31 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00008932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

