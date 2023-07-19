Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.70

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.70 and traded as high as $21.05. Euroseas shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 22,077 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.61% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $766,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $308,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

