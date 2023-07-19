Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of EUTLF remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

