Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
Shares of EUTLF remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.81.
About Eutelsat Communications
