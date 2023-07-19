Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Shares Down 0.6%

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €18.11 ($20.34) and last traded at €18.17 ($20.41). Approximately 469,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.28 ($20.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EVK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.22.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.