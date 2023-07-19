ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.07. 173,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,909. ExlService has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.13.

ExlService shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in ExlService by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 315,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 59,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.